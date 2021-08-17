New additions take Roku’s linear channel line-up to over 200

Roku is adding a 17 further linear ad-supported channels to its platform, taking its total linear line-up to more than 200 channels.

Available via The Roku Channel, the new channels include The Only Way Is Essex, Baywatch, CBC and the Tribeca Channel.

In addition to Roku’s own devices, The Roku Channel is available on Web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV and selected Samsung TVs and can be accessed in the US, Canada, and the UK.

“Roku is rooted in creating better streaming experiences for our users, using our brand pillars of ease, value and choice to guide us,” said Ashley Hovey, Director, The Roku Channel AVOD.

“The demand for free, quality programming continues to be of importance to our streamers. We’ve seen linear streaming explode over the last year and we’re very excited to offer an all-new line-up of great channels with some of the most-recognized franchises to our users.”