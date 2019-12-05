New and upgrading O2 customers can now get six-months free Prime Video or Audible

John Krasinski and Wendell Pierce star in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan on Prime Video.

O2 customers can now add popular content services including Amazon’s Prime Video, Audible and Amazon Music Unlimited, to their mobile bill.

Also available as part of the ‘O2 extras’ feature are music service MelodyVR and newspaper subscription service Cafeyn.

O2 extras is available to new and upgrading O2 Pay Monthly customers on handset, tablet and SIM only contracts.

New customers and those upgrading to contracts of 30GB/month will get six-month memberships to the service of their choice, while those on 5GB – 30GB/month can enjoy three-month memberships.

Nina Bibby, Chief Marketing Officer, O2, said: “With O2 extras, our customers can get even more from their tariff with a range of amazing services and features to suit them.

“There’s something for everyone, including movies, magazines, music and TV. And we’ll be adding even more exciting new offers over the coming months.”