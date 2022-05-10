New Andi Oliver food series to debut on BBC Sounds

Andi Oliver will explore the stories and science behind our favourite foods in One Dish, a new series debuting on BBC Sounds this week ahead of a Radio 4 broadcast this summer.

Each episode will see the Great British Menu star and guest discuss a dish that holds meaning to them and unpack its secrets – from how it came to exist to why we love it. Nutritional psychologist Kimberley Wilson will also be on hand to provide scientific insight.

Confirmed discussions across the 15-part series include soda bread with Briony May Williams, lasagne with Cheryl Hole, Wat Tan Hor with Phil Wang, schnitzel with Jessica Fostekew, carrot cake with Benjamina Ebuehi, Pici Cacio E Pepe with Thomas Straker, Moqueca fish pie with Ixta Belfrage and biryani with Poorna Bell.

Andi Oliver said: “The foods we love reveal a lot about who we are. The simple act of recalling a favourite food connects us to intensely personal memories.

“There are some surprising stories behind the dishes that hold a special place in our hearts. I look forward to finding out more about my guests and the One Dish that they love so much.”

Rhian Roberts, Commissioning Editor, says: “This show welcomes all of Andi’s insight and energy into the world of podcasts. It’s an irresistible listen – like a slice of cake that’s just out of the oven.”

Episodes will drop weekly on BBC Sounds from May 13th and the series will be broadcast weekly on Radio 4 from August 31st.