Great British Menu set to return for 20th series next year

Andi Oliver presides over the Great British Menu kitchen in her role as the show’s mentor and host. Image Credit: BBC/Optomen Television/Ashleigh Brown. Copyright: Optomen Television

Hit cooking series Great British Menu is returning to BBC Two and iPlayer for its landmark 20th series next year with a new face joining Tom Kerridge and Ed Gamble on the judging panel.

Lorna McNee, a former Great British Menu Champion and one of the UK’s most decorated chefs, will replace Nisha Katona who has been part of the judging line-up for the past three years.

Andi Oliver, who has featured on the show as host and mentor since 2017, is also back for the new series.

The new season’s theme is “Great Britons” and will see competitors draw inspiration from their choice of important people, from ancient to modern history, who’ve come from their area.

Speaking of the show’s newest cast member, Oliver said: “It is an honour and continues to be a huge privilege to mentor Britain’s top chefs through the process of competing on Great British Menu, and it’s incredible to think the series is now in its 20th year.

“The competition strives to provide a platform for new chef talent from all over Britain, and we hope to do so for many years to come. In fact, this year, it’s great to see a former winner of our competition, Scotland’s formidable Lorna McNee, join us as a judge.

“Audiences are in for a treat! The chefs have come up with incredible ideas on this year’s theme. It’s so exciting to see how many of them have come up with unsung local heroes for us to celebrate.”

McNee said: “Winning Great British Menu back in 2018 made a huge difference to my career as a chef and was partly behind me becoming Chef Director at Cail Bruich, so I know just how much the competition means to Britain’s chefs.

“Being invited to join the judges this year was a total surprise but a delight, and I’m loving the chance to help choose this year’s banquet finalists.

“Tom, Ed, and Andi have made me feel very welcome, and I’m also meeting some amazing guest judges every week – each of whom has been invited to help us choose the dishes representing their areas to go with this year’s theme of UK Heroes.”

Sarah Eglin, Executive Producer at series producers Optomen, said: “We thrilled to celebrate the return of BBC Two’s most popular and longest running cookery series, and especially this year.

“The show has become a platform for showcasing the immense culinary talent from across the UK over the years, and this 20th landmark series will be no exception.

“With Lorna McNee joining Tom Kerridge and Ed Gamble on the judging panel, we’re excited to bring a fresh dynamic to the competition.

“Lorna’s journey is both inspiring and emblematic of what the show is all about – celebrating diversity, excellence, and the incredible stories behind Britain’s chefs. We also want to thank Nisha for her exceptional time on the programme and wish her well for the future.”