Uncharted enjoys second week at Number 1 on Official Film Chart

Tom Holland and Sophia Taylor Ali star in Columbia Pictures’ UNCHARTED. Photo by: Clay Enos

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg’s Uncharted has scored a second week at Number 1 on the UK’s Official Film Chart.

Adapted from the best-selling video game series of the same name, the film stars Holland as fortune hunter Nathan Drake, who teams up with his mentor Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Wahlberg) to locate the treasure of the lost Magellan expedition.

But things get complicated when Nate and Sully cross billionaire Santiago Moncada (Antoni Banderas) and his henchwoman Jo Braddock (Tati Gabrielle) who seek to claim the treasure for themselves.

Elsewhere on the chart this week, former chart-topper Sing 2 stays steady at Number 2, while Spider-Man: No Way Home (also starring Holland!) moves back up to Number 3.

Intelligent sci-fi blockbuster Dune also makes gains again this week, rising back up to Number 4.

Jackass Forever holds hangs at Number 5, while Disney-Pixar’s Turning Red makes its debut on the chart at Number 6, following its release on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD, it was previously available to stream only on Disney+.

Kenneth Branagh’s murder-mystery Death On The Nile is treading water at Number 7, while the acclaimed writer-director’s Oscar-winning biopic Belfast tumbles to Number 8.

This week’s Top 10 is rounded out by The Matrix Resurrections at Number 9 and Downtown Abbey: The Movie at Number 10, as we prepare for the arrival of sequel Downtown Abbey: A New Era in cinemas.