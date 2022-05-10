BBC Two’s Eden: Untamed Planet is available to stream on iPlayer in 4K Ultra High Definition

Image: Credit: BBC/Cede Prudente

The complete boxset of BBC Two’s latest nature series, Eden: Untamed Planet, is now available to stream on iPlayer in 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD).

The six-part series explores the secrets of Earth’s few remaining untouched lands which, due to their isolation, have been protected from the most damaging effects of human development.

Episode 1: Borneo – Sacred Forest

Borneo is the richest rainforest island of all; home to 40,000 species of plants and animals. 6,000 of them are unique – and more are discovered almost daily.

Episode 2: Namib – Skeleton Coast And Beyond

The Namib Desert is one of the oldest of all. It’s also one of the most diverse. With 50-degree temperatures and half a millimetre of rainfall annually, how is this possible?

Episode 3: Luangwa – The Emerald Valley

At the very end of East Africa’s Great Rift Valley, there’s a ‘land that time forgot’ – the rolling grasslands of the Luangwa Valley.

Episode 4: Galapagos: Enchanted Isles

Journey from the lava ramparts to its fiery heart, we’ll discover how this place became one of the most important areas of biodiversity in the world.

Episode 5: Patagonia: The Ends Of The Earth

At the far tip of South America, lies a magical realm that seems frozen in time. Known as ‘the end of the world’, this is Patagonia.

Episode 6: Alaska – Last American Frontier

In Southeast Alaska, there’s an ice-bound Eden that harbours possibly the richest temperate rainforests of all.

How to watch BBC iPlayer in Ultra High Definition (UHD)



Selected shows can be watched in UHD on a smart TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG and Vestel, plus Freeview Play set top boxes from Manhattan and Humax and selected streaming services including the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max which can be ordered from Amazon.co.uk.*



Eden: Untamed Planet is the latest BBC nature documentary available to stream on iPlayer in UHD. Other highlights include Sir David Attenborough’s Dynasties, The Green Planet, Blue Planet II, Attenborough’s Wonder of Song, and Seven Worlds, One Planet.

Nature fans can also enjoy Wonders of the Celtic Deep which explores the wildlife living around the Welsh coast, including blue sharks and Fin whales – the second biggest animal on the planet after blue whales.

Produced by some of the film-makers behind Blue Planet, the series is narrated by BAFTA winning actress Dame Siân Phillips and features a soundtrack composed by world-renowned composer Paul Mealor and performed by the BBC National Orchestra and Chorus of Wales.