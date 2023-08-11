New animated version of missing classic Doctor Who story is heading to Blu-ray

The BBC’s commercial arm has revealed that a fully animated version of the missing Doctor Who story The Underwater Menace will be available to buy on Blu-ray and DVD in November.

The 1967 story stars Patrick Troughton as the Second Doctor alongside Anneke Wills, Michael Craze and Frazer Hines as companions Polly, Ben and Jamie. This story sees the TARDIS crew face to face with Professor Zaroff who plots to destroy the Earth by draining its oceans.

The original 1967 Black and White master recordings of episodes two and three were lost soon after the programme’s original transmission.

BBC Studios says the new animated version is made using audio recordings of the missing episodes and that all episodes have been animated in both colour and black and white, while including original film elements.

