New Aston Martin limited-edition Bowmore Islay whiskies go on sale

Bowmore® Single Malt Scotch Whisky introduces the Designed by Aston Martin collection

Bowmore Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky has unveiled the first entries in its Designed by Aston Martin limited-edition collections to be available exclusively in Duty Free retailers. Key locations include London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Hainan, Istanbul and Taiwan.

Part of an annually released collection, Aston Martin’s design experts showcased the distinctive character of the existing Bowmore 10, 15 and 18-Year-Old single malts, and paid homage to iconic cars from the prestigious brand’s history.

The Bowmore 10 Years Old is paired with the game-changing Aston Martin factory team car, the LM10, which first raced at Le Mans in 1932.

Inspired by the iconic Aston Martin Atom, the beautifully refined Bowmore 15 Years Old captures a definitive moment in time and pays homage to the craftsmen’s creative flair and passion.

Performance and exceptional attention to detail is what unites the Aston Martin DB Mk III and Bowmore 18 Years Old.

Manuel Gonzalez, Brand Director for Global Travel Retail, said: “Our partnership with Aston Martin is a further example of how we are investing in the premiumisation of our GTR portfolio through a combination of exciting innovations and special limited editions.

The Designed by Aston Martin collection continues to highlight the ambition that we have for the Bowmore brand and provides our clients with new concepts with strong consumer appeal, alongside vital growth opportunities.”