New ATP and WTA approved tennis game now available on Steam early access

Tiebreak, a new tennis game approved by both the ATP and WTA, is now available on early access for PC (Steam) today. Hailing from Nacon and Big Ant Studios, the game will be released on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch later this year.



Today’s early access launch offers players the chance to take to the court, as the 2024 ATP and WTA tennis seasons kick into gear. The developers say they’ll use player feedback in this phase to further develop “the most authentic and ambitious tennis game around”.



The early access version includes an initial set of official ATP and WTA tennis players including Belinda Bencic, Taylor Fritz, Marta Kostyuk, Petra Kvitova, Nick Kyrgios, Daniil Medvedev, Alex de Minaur, Andy Murray, Naomi Osaka, Maria Sakkari, Shuai Zhang, Alexander Zverev.

It also includes Quick Match mode, allowing for play on all ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 series courts.



This early access phase will incorporate additional official WTA/ATP licensed content, new game modes, improvements and game balancing over the coming months, with regular updates right up to the game’s final release:



February – March

10 – 15 additional Licensed Players

Player and Venue Creator

Online custom Matches

Online Tournament Mode

Gameplay improvements based on feedback



April – May