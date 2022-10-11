New BASE campaign showcases the simplicity of buying films from digital retailers

BASE, the body which represents major studios in the UK, has launched a new video showing how to rent a film or tv boxset from online stores.

The simple step-by-step video guide will show you how it’s done across key digital stores, including Prime Video, Sky Store, the Apple TV App, Rakuten TV, Microsoft Store, BT TV & Virgin Media Store.

The video helps spotlight the simplicity, flexibility and ease of digital transaction, and reinforces that buying or renting film and TV allows consumers to take advantage of the best in screen entertainment in their own homes without a subscription.