New Batman inspired luxury shopping experience unveiled by Warner Bros. Discovery and Relevance International 

T3mp3st electric watercraft are one of the experience’s featured brands

A new Batman inspired luxury live shopping experience and tie-in online store have been revealed by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP) and Relevance International’s Brand Experience & Partnerships division.

The live Wayne Enterprises Experience takes guests on a narrative, actor-guided tour of a luxurious, seven-story Manhattan safehouse owned by Bruce Wayne – the billionaire civilian persona of Batman.

Alfred Pennyworth, and Lucius Fox perform a scripted, interactive story that includes guest participation to bring the space and the featured products to life – and everything guests see can be loaded into a digital cart and shopped via the site.

The experience includes premium fashion, furniture, automotive, audio and home theatre products plus museum-quality fine art, and previously unveiled new technology.

Sponsor brands of the experience include, Automobili Pininfarina electric hypercars, McIntosh soundsystems, T3mp3st electric watercraft, Alpange pianos, Baxter furniture, Thomas James clocks, Hi Power Cycles electric bicycles, Kross Studio watches, and Karen Atta art.

All products are curated by Relevance International who will manage the live experience and oversee invites to VIP guests alongside brand sponsors.

The live Wayne Enterprises Experience will run from June 3 to June 10, while companion site BruceWayneX.com is open now.

“Welcoming fans into the bespoke world of Bruce Wayne through the Wayne Enterprises Experience is the next step in expanding our portfolio in directions that no one else can compete with,” said Robert Oberschelp, Head of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products.

“Exploring this new method of retail storytelling, alongside our partners and curated brands, brings our world-renowned DC licenses to life for fans through captivating experiences and products.”

Suzanne Rosnowski, CEO and Founder of Relevance International, added: “We’re launching a first-of-its-kind theatrical and digital retail concept. The Wayne Enterprises Experience demonstrates the power of a truly collaborative brand ecosystem.

“Working with iconic characters and premier luxury brands taps into personal connection and the creation of limited rarified objects that fuel the collector economy.”