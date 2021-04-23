New BBC documentary series to go behind the scenes of the Royal Marine Commandos

BBC Two has commissioned a new four-part series telling the behind the scenes story of the Royal Marine Commandos.

Produced by Seadog Productions and filmed at the Marine’s base in Plymouth, Devon.

Synopsis:

With unprecedented access to all ranks, the series uncovers the role of a Commando in 2021.

It is a rarely seen glimpse behind closed doors and the lives of the ‘Corps Family’, men and women who make up this extraordinary organisation, from the highest echelons right through to fresh-faced recruits and the not so fresh, but experienced faces of committed Royal Marine veterans.

The programmes will follow national and international operations. Commandos are a global emergency service – from the Arctic to Anglesey.

Danger and drama are part of the daily routine, with risk and rescues simply part of the job.

This is the story of the world’s first responders; from international threats to UK interests, to environmental disasters, Britain’s elite sea-borne raiders, are the proud descendants of 350 years of military excellence.