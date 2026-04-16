Rivals season 2 gets airdate and trailer

David Tennant as Lord Tony Baddingham in season two of Rivals. Image: Disney+

Season two of Rivals, the hit Disney+ series adapted from the best-selling novels by Dame Jilly Cooper, will debut on May 15th with its first three episodes with a second batch of three streaming later this year.

Synopsis:

The battle for the Central South West television franchise reaches a fever pitch as the war between Corinium and Venturer enters a dangerous new phase.

More ruthless than ever, Tony Baddingham (David Tennant) is determined to dismantle his rivals piece-by-piece, weaponizing scandal and manipulating those closest to him to maintain his grip on power.

Amidst the hedonistic glamour of 80s excess, the personal lives of our Rutshire heroes spiral into chaos.

Marriages fracture under the weight of ambition, illicit affairs threaten to shatter families, and long-buried secrets ignite with explosive consequences.

As rivalries push everyone to the brink, loyalties are tested and hearts are broken in the pursuit of victory. But what is the true cost of war?

David Tennant, Alex Hassell, Aidan Turner, Nafessa Williams, Bella Maclean, Katherine Parkinson, Danny Dyer, Victoria Smurfit, Claire Rushbrook, Oliver Chris, Lisa McGrillis, Emily Atack, Rufus Jones, Luca Pasqualino, Catriona Chandler and Annabel Scholey are all returning for the new season.

Produced for Disney+ by Happy Prince, part of ITV Studios, the show has become one of the streamer’s most successful in the UK and has been rewarded by critics and award shows.