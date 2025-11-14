Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Doctor Who spin-off gets airdate

Credit: BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Doctor Who spin-off The War Between the Land and the Sea will debut on December 7th with a double bill available on BBC One and iPlayer from 8:30pm.

The five-part series from Russell T Davies follows Barclay (Russell Tovey), a low-level UNIT staff member whose ordinary life becomes a world of terror when an ancient species rises from the sea.

Barclay becomes humanity’s ambassador when the mysterious Salt (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) emerges from the Tank at a summit on the Thames. UNIT, led by Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave), fights for control as humanity faces destruction.

The series also stars Ruth Madeley as Shirley Bingham, Alexander Devrient as Colonel Christofer Ibrahim, and Colin McFarlane as General Austin Pierce.

Other previously announced cast members include Adrian Lukis, Patrick Baladi, Francesca Corney, Mei Mac, Vincent Franklin, Waleed Hammad, Iestyn Arwel, Hannah Donaldson, Manpreet Bachu, and Ann Akinjirin.

Davies said: “We’re so proud to launch this show at the height of the schedules – and then all five episodes will combine to make a terrific box set to watch over the Christmas holidays!”