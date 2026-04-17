Paramount+ sets launch date for SkyMed Season 4

Paramount+ is returning to the unforgiving terrain of the remote Canadian North on May 21st when the entire Season 4 boxset of SkyMed will be available to stream.

Filmed in North Bay, Ontario and Manitoba, the new eight-episode season finds the crew disrupted like never before – the arrival of new rookie pilots and medics unsettles the dynamic as leaders begin losing control, rookies push limits, and emotions override protocol.

Returning series regulars include Natasha Calis as Hayley, Morgan Holmstrom as Crystal, Mercedes Morris as Lexi, Sydney Kuhne as Stef, and Aaron Ashmore as Wheezer.

New this season, Lauren Lee Smith joins in a recurring role as Captain Riley – a globe-trotting pilot with a past connection to Wheezer.

Additional newcomers include Shawn Ahmed as cocky Flight Nurse Zay Patel, Leishe Meyboom as spirited rookie Flight Nurse Piper Adler, Alexander Eling as charming First Officer Wyatt Ellis, and Cecilia Lee as ambitious Pilot Maya Chang.