New BBC series takes viewers behind scenes of the National Marine Aquarium

A new series following the work of staff scenes at the National Marine Aquarium in Plymouth is heading to BBC Two and iPlayer.

Produced by Hall of Mirrors, Secrets of the Aquarium takes viewers behind the scenes as the team tackle the everyday challenges of keeping over 4000 spectacular creatures happy and healthy at Britain’s biggest aquarium.

The series captures a time of change: new tanks are being installed, new animals are arriving and staff are helping to establish Plymouth Sound as Britain’s brand new, first ever National Marine Park as well as introducing an innovative scheme to restore one of Britain’s most threatened habitats on the bottom of the ocean.

Clare Mottershead, BBC Commissioning Editor, said: “We’re looking forward to bringing the wonders of this underwater world to our audiences and sharing the surprising stories of the creatures who inhabit it and the committed team who look after them.”