New BBC series to chronicle HMS Queen Elizabeth’s debut mission 

HMS Queen Elizabeth returns to Portsmouth after completing her global mission. Image: UK MOD © Crown copyright 2022

A new six-part series coming to BBC Two and iPlayer early next year will take viewers aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth during her first-ever operational voyage.

The Warship: Tour Of Duty follows the ship and her crew as they embarked in May 2021 on a seven month voyage to the other side of the world and was filmed and directed by award-winning filmmaker Chris Terrill, who was embedded in the ship’s company for the entire deployment.

Viewers will meet the officers in command as well as the senior and junior ratings who work round the clock to keep the vast aircraft carrier shipshape and combat ready. Also captured on film is the impact of a serious Covid outbreak on-board while port visits in Italy, Cyprus, Guam, and Japan show a very different side to travelling the world with the Navy.

Chris Terrill said: “I have made many films on board Royal Navy warships but this series was the most exciting, surprising, challenging, and rewarding of my career. None of us on board returned home the same person who left. It has been my privilege to capture this life changing deployment to share with viewers.”

Tom Coveney, Commissioning Editor, Specialist Factual for the BBC, added: “With war raging on our doorstep, it’s never been more important to understand the lives of the young people serving in our frontline armed forces.

“The extraordinary access in this series will show viewers both the challenges and triumphs faced by the women and men of the Royal Navy like never before.”