New BBC Three and iPlayer series to follow esports team

Fight For First: Excel Esports, a new five-part documentary exploring the world of esports, is coming to BBC iPlayer in early 2021.

Commissioned under the BBC Three brand and narrated by Golden Globe and BAFTA nominee Cillian Murphy, the series follows multimillion pound esports organisation Excel Esports at their state of the art training facility at Twickenham stadium and abroad at The League of Legends European Championships (LEC) in Berlin.

Founded in 2014, brothers Kieran and Joel Holmes-Darby came up with the idea for an esports team over a pint. Now six years later and with an investment of eight figures behind them, they compete in one the biggest gaming leagues in the world.

Fiona Campbell, Controller BBC Three, says: “The BBC Three in-house documentary team have created a fascinating series and true insight into the world’s fastest growing sport – and one that has a huge following and importance to our audience. “