New BBC Two documentary to follow Yorkshire’s firefighters

BBC Two has commissioned a four-part documentary following the work of firefighters from the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Made by Leeds-based independent production company Wise Owl Films and provisionally named Firefighters, the series will start filming in the lead up to bonfire night and will be shown in 2021.

With over 900 firefighters the service covers some of England’s biggest cities including Leeds and Bradford and some of the North’s most beautiful countryside.

For the series Firefighters will wear the latest helmet-mounted heat resistant cameras, allowing viewers to get closer to their work than ever before.

Aisling O’Connor, Head of TV Commissioning for England, said: “Being a firefighter is now so much more than fighting fires. We’re going to use the latest technology to show viewers exactly what it takes to be a firefighter today.

“The programme will put audiences right at the centre of emergencies and the work of the fire service with special helmet-mounted ‘firecams’, footage taken from fire engines and the control room. I can’t wait to see what unfolds.”

Mark Robinson, Executive Producer for Wise Owl Films commented: “In 2020, being a firefighter is so much more than just about fighting fires. Today’s skilful and dedicated firefighters face a wider range of callouts than ever – from road traffic collisions to floods and water rescues.

“Using technology that wouldn’t have been available just a few years ago, we want to show viewers just what daily life is like for a West Yorkshire firefighter. They often come from the communities which they serve, and there is a family spirit within each Watch which comes from putting absolute trust in each other on a daily basis.”

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Dave Walton said: “We are really excited to be part of this project and we hope it will give us a great opportunity to show what life is like behind the scenes of a modern day fire and rescue service, and to explode some dated myths.”