New Bear Grylls series – World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji – gets official trailer

Bear Grylls during the 2019 Eco-Challenge adventure race in Fiji on Saturday, September 14, 2019. (Corey Rich/Amazon)

Amazon has released the official trailer for its new Bear Grylls series, World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji, which lands on Prime Video on August 14th.

Executive produced by Mark Burnett, the series follows 66 teams from 30 countries as they race non-stop for 11 days across hundreds of miles of rugged Fijian terrain complete with mountains, jungles, rivers, and ocean.

Showrunner and Executive Producer Lisa Hennessy worked alongside Burnett on all eight prior Eco-Challenge races which ran from 1995 through to 2002.