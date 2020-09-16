New Buster Keaton documentary comes to Blu-ray next week

From Oscar nominated director Peter Bogdanovich comes The Great Buster, a new documentary celebrating the life and career of Buster Keaton – one of America’s most influential and celebrated filmmakers and comedians.

Journeying from his early beginnings on the vaudeville circuit alongside his family the documentary explores the development of his trademark physical comedy and deadpan expression leading to his career-high years in the 1920s where he wrote, directed, produced and starred in his own films including the remarkable The General (1926) and Steamboat Bill, Jr. (1928) that immortalised him as one of the greatest actor-filmmakers in the history of cinema.

Filled with restored archive Keaton films from the Cohen Film Classics library, the film is interspersed with an mix of interviewees from collaborators, filmmakers, performers and friends including Hollywood stalwarts Dick Van Dyke and Mel Brooks to Johnny Knoxville and Quentin Tarantino, fans and experts alike all influenced in their careers by the work of ‘The Great Stone Face’.

On Blu-ray & DVD from 21st September

