New Channel 4 series to celebrate British seaside food and catering

Ainsley Harriott and Grace Dent are to present a new Channel 4 series exploring and celebrating the best seaside holiday destinations and dishes in the British Isles.

From local delicacies and cheap eats to high-end dining and fun holiday activities, Best of British By the Sea will see the duo visit South Devon, the Isle of Wight, Carmarthenshire, Aberdeenshire and Norwich and Great Yarmouth.

In each episode they’ll stay in a self-catering property and cook for each other using their favourite produce before visiting a local hotel to meet the owners and chefs while soaking up the unique ambience of each establishment.

The series is made in partnership with holiday firm Hoseasons, part of the Awaze Group.

Dan Chambers, Creative Director at series producers Blink Films, said: “There are so many great treats to be found around the British coast. After watching this series, you just won’t want to holiday anywhere else!”

Paul Evans, Vice President of Portfolio at Awaze, added: “We are delighted to be working with Grace, Ainsley, Blink Films and Channel 4 on what we know is going to be a really feel-good series.

“The staycation has never been more popular and it’s great to be doing our bit to help showcase some of the amazing places that are out there to be discovered and experienced along our fantastic shores.”