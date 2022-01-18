New Channel 4 series to go behind the scenes of UK’s biggest brands

Channel 4 has commissioned Inside The Superbrands, an eight-part series going behind the scenes of eight of the Britain’s biggest brands.

Made by HiddenLight Productions’ new HLP Studios label and presented by Helen Skelton, the series explore show the brands became such a part of our cultural identity and finds out what the future holds for them in a fast-changing world.

Johnny Webb, CEO, HiddenLight Productions, comments: “Brands are an integral part of all our lives and what we buy says a huge amount about how we live.

“We are delighted to be working with Channel 4 on our first HLP Studios commission.

“HLP Studios gives us the opportunity to stretch our creative wings in formats and popular factual and bring our ethos to a wider factual audience.”