New Channel 5 documentaries to explore the worlds of crocodiles and hippos 

Channel 5 has commissioned two new natural history documentary series exploring “the captivating worlds” of crocodiles and hippos.

Fronted by naturalist Steve Backshall and produced by True to Nature, Croc Watch and Hippo Watch will each feature two hour-long episodes which take viewers “on a thrilling journey deep into the heart of South Africa”.

With access to the lives of crocodiles and hippos, Backshall will unveil the mysteries of their survival, revealing everything from their habits, hunting techniques, parenting instincts, and the dynamics that enable them to thrive and ultimately survive.

Denise Seneviratne, Commissioning Editor, Unscripted, Channel 5 and Paramount+ said: “Crocodiles and hippos are truly fascinating creatures with formidable reputations.

“Steve Backshall is the perfect person to dive deep into their worlds and unravel the secrets of these incredible animals. We are delighted to be working with True To Nature to bring these remarkable series’ to Channel 5.”

Steve Backshall said: “I can’t wait to get up close and personal with these extraordinary animals. Exploring the natural habitat of crocodiles and hippos is a dream come true for any wildlife enthusiast, and I am beyond excited to learn more about these captivating creatures.

“Having previously worked with Channel 5 for the Secret Life of Badgers, I can confidently say that Crocodiles and Hippos might be a tad more adventurous!”



Wendy Darke, Executive Producer for True to Nature, added: ” ‘We are delighted to be working with Channel 5 and Steve Backshall on this exciting new format.

“Steve and the True To Nature team have the experience to get closer to these iconic animals that ever before to create an unmissable watch for Channel 5 viewers’.

