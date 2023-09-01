New Channel 5 documentary to explore Queen Victoria’s favourite home 

Channel 5 is taking viewers behind the scenes of Queen Victoria’s favourite royal residence, Osborne House in a new 90-minute documentary from Yeti Television.

Narrated by Harriet Walter, Osborne House: A Royal Love Story will use interviews with experts and staff to tell a vivid picture of Queen Victoria’s extraordinary former home.

Nestled on the north coast of the Isle of Wight, the unique Osborne House was Queen Victoria’s favourite royal residence, where she and her husband Prince Albert came to escape the pressures of royal life – and where the Queen finally passed away.

More than a simple holiday home, it was also a testbed of innovation and a seat of power where the Queen and her Prince would preside over the biggest Empire in human history.

Each room and artefact acts as a window into a different part of Victoria and Albert’s life – and the people who work to keep Osborne conserved and open to the hundreds of thousands of visitors who flock there from all over the world share some of the lesser-known secrets about the house.

Sian Price, Creative Director at Yeti, said: “We have had the privilege of incredible access to Osborne House and some of its staff to delve into this residence’s history and secrets.

“From technological innovations through to sensual artwork – Osborne is a time capsule where we get closest to the real Victoria and Albert. We can’t wait to share this beautiful film with viewers.”

Channel 5 Commissioning Editor Kit Morey added: “Osborne House is full of intrigue and secrets of a bygone era. The team at Yeti have done an amazing job of securing access to this treasure trove of delights.”