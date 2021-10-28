New Clint Eastwood documentary series coming to digital retailers

A new 9-part celebration of Clint Eastwood’s 50 years of filmmaking at Warner Bros. is heading to digital retailers on November 5th. Released by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the series includes the following episodes:

Episode 1 – “A Director’s Vision”

Episode 2 – “The Heart of a Hero”

Episode 3 – “Witness to History”

Episode 4 – “Reinventing the Western”

Episode 5 – “An Actor’s Director”

Episode 6 – “No Holds Barred”

Episode 7 – “Fighting for Justice”

Episode 8 – “Courage Under Fire”

Episode 9 – “Triple Threat”

The series will be available a week before Cry Macho, Eastwood’s latest film in which he plays a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man’s young son home from Mexico, arrives in cinemas.

Forced to take the backroads on their way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman finds unexpected connections and his own sense of redemption.

The film also stars Eduardo Minett, in his feature film debut, as Rafo, Natalia Traven (“Collateral Damage,” TV’s “Soulmates”) as Marta, with Dwight Yoakam (“Logan Lucky,” “Sling Blade”) as Mike’s former employer, Howard Polk.