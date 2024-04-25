New collection brings six classic Atari Lynx games to Nintendo Switch

A collection of six classic Atari Lynx games, including California Games and Blue Lightning, are now available on Nintendo Switch.

Developed by Imagine Software, The Epyx Collection Handheld also includes Gates of Zendocon, ElectroCop, Todd’s Adventures in Slime World, and Zarlor Mercenary and is available from the Nintendo eShop priced £11.99 / $11.99 / €13.99.

‘The collection also features an improved user interface, featuring interactive, 3D-rendered, box art and cartridges for each game based on the original releases.

Other features include:

Display Filters — including an 80s-style CRT filter

Suspend Points – save and restore up to 4 suspend points per game

Live Rewind – rewind up to 5 seconds of live gameplay with the push of a button

Plus, fully remastered versions of each game’s instruction manual

The Epyx Collection Handheld is the fourth retro release on Nintendo Switch for Pixel Games UK, having previously published Chip’s Challenge, The Monty Mole Collection and Hidden — a collection of classic games from the Commodore 64.