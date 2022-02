Conan Chop Chop, Funcom and Mighty Kingdom’s 1-4 player party game, is coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on March 1st with a demo now available on Nintendo Switch and from Steam.

With its hilarious take on Conan the Barbarian’s world, Conan Chop Chop puts players into the leathery sandals of some of Hyboria’s greatest heroes as they battle to stop the treacherous wizard Thoth-Amon, evil incarnate and not a very nice guy.

For more information visit conanchopchop.com.