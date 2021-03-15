New da Vinci series starring Aidan Turner and Freddie Highmore is coming to Prime Video

Leonardo, Aidan Turner and Freddie Highmore’s new drama based on the life of Leonardo da Vinci, is coming to Amazon Prime Video in the UK and Ireland on 16th April 2021.

The eight-part series shows how Leonardo grew into an unparalleled genius whose work overturned the established order and attempts to unlock the enigma of this extraordinary man, through an untold story of mystery and passion.

Turner (Poldark, The Hobbit) takes on the role of the protagonist with Highmore playing Stefano Giraldi, an investigator of the Podestà in charge of solving the mystery at the centre of the story.

Other cast members include Giancarlo Giannini (Family Novel, Catch 22) as Leonardo’s master, Andrea del Verrocchio, Matilda De Angelis (The Undoing, The Boys of the Zecchino d’Oro, Anything Can Happen) as Caterina da Cremona, Carlos Cuevas (Merlì) in the role of Salaì, Leonardo’s apprentice and James D’Arcy (Homeland, Broadchurch) as Ludovico Sforza Duke of Milan.

The show was created by award-winning writer and producer Frank Spotnitz (The X-Files, The Man in the High Castle, The Medici) and Steve Thompson (Sherlock, Doctor Who).

The drama is produced by Lux Vide with Rai Fiction and Big Light Productions, in association with France Télévisions and RTVE, and co-produced and distributed worldwide by Sony Pictures Television.

Aidan Turner said: “As we know, Leonardo Da Vinci was a man who created an incredible body of work across so many disciplines.

“As an actor, to explore the inner workings of this great artist was a very exciting and humbling experience and I feel so fortunate to have worked with such a great team in Rome to make this series happen”

“Leonardo is a beautiful drama that tells a riveting backstory of one of the most fascinating artistic figures in history” said Martin Backlund, Head of Content, UK Prime Video.

“I know our customers will be absorbed from the first episode and we can’t wait to see Aidan Turner back on our screens exclusively to Prime Members in the UK and Ireland”