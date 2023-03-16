New DC film Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part One comes to Blu-ray next month

The heroes of DC’s Justice League and Rooster Teeth Animation’s RWBY join forces in Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part One – the latest feature-length DC Animated Movie which is presented in Rooster Teeth’s anime-influenced animation.

Due for a Blu-ray release on 24th April and through Digital retailers on 25th April, the film sees Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Cyborg, Green Lantern and Vixen transformed into teenagers while in transport to RWBY’s world and partnering with the heroes of Remnant (Ruby, Weiss, Blake and Yang) to battle a mysterious, superpowered creature before it destroys everything they know.

Synopsis:

Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part One finds the Justice League facing off against a new horror: adolescence!

Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Cyborg, Green Lantern and Vixen are surprised to find that not only have they materialized on a strange world called Remnant, but they’ve also been transformed into teenagers.

Meanwhile, the heroes of Remnant – Ruby, Weiss, Blake and Yang – find their world has been mysteriously altered. Can the combined forces of the Justice League and Team RWBY return Remnant to normal before a superpowered Grimm destroys everything they know?