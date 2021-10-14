New deal brings Gusto TV to Netgem set top boxes

Netgem TV has struck a deal to bring food channel Gusto TV to its platform, which is used by ISPs to offer content to subscribers.

“Netgem TV guarantees the best viewing experience possible by uniting all the linear and VOD content users want into one easy-to-use interface,” says Chris Knight, CEO and President of Gusto Worldwide Media.

“With the addition of Gusto TV, audiences will have access to world-class food programming at their fingertips.”

Shan Eisenberg, CCO of Netgem TV, added: “Gusto TV is an absolute star in its genre and a fantastic addition to our line up.

“We are relentless in bringing the best in-class ad-funded channels to our viewers – allowing our ISP partners to truly enrich their TV value propositions while maintaining market-beating bundle prices”.