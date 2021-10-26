New deals broaden FilmBox’s availability in the Netherlands

SPI International’s FilmBox is now available in the Netherlands through the basic packages of Plinq, Trined and KabelNoord. The news follows the service’s previous roll-outs on Canal Digitaal, Online.nl, DELTA and Caiway.

“Just five months after the debut of FilmBox in the Netherlands, we have almost doubled the channel’s reach providing our curated selection of movies and series through seven Dutch TV platforms to about 600.000 households in the country,” commented Jeroen Bergman, General Manager, Film1 and FilmBox Netherlands.

“Considering that the Netherlands is the first Western European market to have launched FilmBox, the exceptional success we have achieved with the channel here is very promising for SPI’s plans to bring FilmBox to other Western European markets,” added Bergman.