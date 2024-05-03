New Death in Paradise series lead revealed 

Image: Philippe Virapin / Red Planet Pictures

EastEnders and Doctor Who actor Don Gilet has been unveiled as the new star of Death in Paradise.

Gilet will play Detective Inspector Mervin Wilson who arrives on the idyllic island of Saint Marie in this year’s feature-length Christmas special following the departure of Ralf Little’s DI Neville Parker at the end of the last series.

Filming has already begun filming in Guadeloupe, with the show’s new lead joining series regulars Don Warrington, Shantol Jackson, Ginny Holder, Élizabeth Bourgine and Danny John-Jules.

Produced by Red Planet Pictures, the series is one of the BBC’s strongest ratings performers and has spawned two spin-offs.

Gilet said: “Being offered the new lead role in Death in Paradise feels like a deeply loved and incredibly precious jewel has been placed in my hands.

“This is a big show, with a big heart and the love continually grows for it. It is my intention to never lose sight of that and to remain grateful, humbled and dedicated.

“Even during those testing times when every sinew is screaming at me to run off the set and dive into the sea, swimming pool or an ice-cold beer – whichever happens to be closer at the time!”

Tim Key, Executive Producer for Red Planet Pictures, said: “Don is an amazing actor and we’re delighted that he’s joining us as the show enters another exciting new era.

“We’ve got huge plans for the new series and beyond, and I can’t wait for the audience to meet Mervin and to see what we’ve got in store…”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, added: “We could not be happier to welcome Don to the series.

“Already known to BBC viewers from the likes of Sherwood, EastEnders, and Doctor Who, he’s long been one of the UK’s most exciting actors. Death in Paradise is in brilliant hands – roll on Christmas!”