New Disney+ series to reveal the Secrets of the Whales

The success of Disney+ has helped drive a big shake-up at Disney

Disney+ has released the trailer for its upcoming original series, Secrets of the Whales, which reveals the mysterious and beautiful world of whales.

Featuring the expansive knowledge and skill of acclaimed National Geographic Explorer and Photographer Brian Skerry, the series ventures deep into the world of whales to witness the extraordinary communication skills and intricate social structures to reveal life and love from their perspective.

Secrets of the Whales unveils new science and technology to spotlight whales as they make lifelong friendships, teach clan heritage and traditions to their young, and grieve deeply for the loss of loved ones.

Filmed over three years in 24 locations, throughout this epic journey, we learn that whales are far more complex and more like us than ever imagined.

All four episodes will be available to stream exclusively on Earth Day, Thursday 22nd April.