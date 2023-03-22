New DLC and update announced for Jurassic World Evolution 2

Feathered Species Pack, a new download for Jurassic World Evolution 2, will be available from March 30th on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox for a suggested retail price of £5.99.

From Frontier Developments, the pack invites players to expand their parks with four eye-catching prehistoric species, each sporting magnificent plumage that is bound to captivate guests.



Yutyrannus, whose name translates as ‘feathered tyrant,’ lives up to its moniker as one of the largest known feathered carnivores ever discovered. First discovered in Northeast China, this bipedal predator boasts a light yet dense coat that insulates against cold weather conditions.

Equally as mesmerising is Jeholopterus, an agile flying reptile whose only paleontological specimen is among the best preserved of any pterosaur and is the smallest species to weave through the skies in Jurassic Word Evolution 2 to date.

Park managers can also welcome Deinocheirus, one of the largest ornithomimosaurs ever discovered. While its long arms, duck-like bill, and humped back cut an intimidating figure, Deinocheirus is the second omnivorous species to arrive in Jurassic World Evolution 2, and is the first to feed on both plants and fish.

As well as these majestic marvels, Sinosauropteryx is a fascinating addition to any park. Discovered in 1996, this compact pack-hunter’s fossil was the first to suggest the existence of feathered dinosaurs. Guests will delight at its long, striped tail and thick feathered coat.

The PDLC arrives alongside a free update offering existing players a range of new features and enhancements.

The new Log Viewing Gallery and Dome Viewing Gallery bring avid builders even more ways for their guests to observe pre-historic residents, while the introduction of a Cinematic Camera Mode allows players to capture their parks in all their splendour. Zip line variants and additional square levels allow players to get even more creative.