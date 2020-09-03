New documentary explores the making of Oliver Stone’s Platoon

Willem Dafoe in Brothers in Arms: The Making of Platoon

The cast and crew of Oliver Stone’s Platoon reveal how the four-time Oscar winning film came to be in a new feature-length documentary coming to DVD & Digital Download next month.

Narrated by Charlie Sheen, Brothers in Arms: The Making of Platoon includes contributions from Johnny Depp, Willem Dafoe, Kevin Dillon, Tom Berenger, Keith David, Tony Todd and John C. McGinley.

They share memories of the gruelling boot camp, Stone’s unique directing style, the harsh filming conditions that forged their eternal brotherhood, and the lasting legacy of this cinematic masterpiece.

Kaleidoscope Home Entertainment presents Brothers in Arms: The Making of Platoon on DVD & Digital Download from October 5th.

