New docuseries charting the rise of Madness is heading exclusively to BT TV

BT has announced that Before We Was We: Madness by Madness, a three-part docuseries charting the history and success of Madness, is coming exclusively to its TV service on May 1st.

The series was adapted from the critically acclaimed band biography of the same name and has been produced by AMC UK which previously explored the creation of George Harrison’s HandMade Films in their 2019 feature-length documentary, An Accidental Studio.

Each 60-minute episode features original footage and interviews with band members past and present and traces the humble beginnings of a band that would go on to set the record for the biggest audience ever for the BBC’s Live New Year’s Eve Broadcast, perform atop of Buckingham Palace as part of the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations, and have 10 UK top ten albums, 15 top ten singles and win a multitude of awards.

Lead singer Suggs said: “I don’t remember ever thinking about whether it was going to last. You see this polished Madness that’s been going for years and people would think, ‘course you knew.’ But I didn’t have a clue. I wasn’t taking it the slightest bit serious.

“That’s why I got thrown out of the band at the start, because I just thought it was a laugh and just something to do – hanging out with pretty cool geezers.

“The idea that I was ever going to make a career out of it was totally beyond my comprehension.”

Siena Pakington, Content Director, BT and EE, added: “Madness are an iconic British band with a huge dedicated following, so we’re delighted to be bringing this doc-series exclusively to our BT TV customers.

“Today’s announcement, alongside our wider offering and flexible TV packages, demonstrates how BT TV is the destination for customers wanting easy access to the best TV, film and sport content.”

Kevin Dickie, EVP and MD, AMC Networks International – UK, said: “Before We Was We: Madness by Madness offers fascinating insight into a very different London of the 60s, 70s and 80s that shaped one of Britain’s most iconic bands.

“It’s a testament to AMC’s commitment to developing content that resonates with our UK audiences.”