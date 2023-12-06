New Dolly Parton special to air on Channel 5 this month

Channel 5 will air a new 90-minute special celebrating music royalty Dolly Parton later this month.

Produced by Lonesome Pine, Dolly Parton: In Her Own Words will use exclusive new interviews and archive footage to explore what’s made Parton and her music “so revered across the Globe”.

Viewers will hear Parton talking about her work and how it’s led to her new album, Rockstar. Singer-song writers and musicians Emmylou Harris and Peter Frampton, plus radio and television presenter Ken Bruce, also appear to give further insight into Parton’s music.

Greg Barnett, Commissioning Editor, Factual Entertainment and Unscripted, Channel 5 & Paramount+ says: “I’m absolutely delighted the world’s biggest country music star has chosen to talk exclusively to Channel 5.

“She’s had quite the life, a career spanning more than 50 years – is still going strong in 2023 and has huge plans for the future. This will be an enlightening, endearing and entertaining special.”

Lesley Douglas, Executive Producer, Lonesome Pine added: “It’s a great opportunity to see and hear from the Queen of Country who is also now the Queen of Rock N Roll.”

Dolly Parton: In Her Own Words will air Friday 29th December, 9pm on Channel 5 & My5.