New EE broadband service promises to eliminate not-spots around the home

EE has launched a new fixed and mobile broadband package aimed at ensuring customers can get online throughout their home and on the move.

The Smart WiFi home broadband service includes EE’s new Smart Router, a WiFi Disc to help eliminate not-spots around the home and a 4GEE WiFi Mini mobile broadband modem with 2GB of inclusive data each month.

Customers will initially receive one WiFi Disc but can increase this to up to three discs. Should a customer suffer an outage of their home broadband, EE says the 4GEE WiFi Mini will be boosted to provide 250GB of extra data until the problem is resolved.

Smart WiFi is available on all EE fixed home broadband plans for £10 per month for 18 months. Existing EE pay monthly mobile customers receive an exclusive 10% discount.

Sharon Meadows, Director of Propositions, Consumer, EE said: “Smart WiFi is the first in a number of exciting new services from EE, designed to ensure customers really can get the most out of their broadband connectivity in the home.

“With even greater numbers of customers and devices connecting to WiFi, it will help eliminate those areas in the home where it’s hard to get coverage and enable customers to make the most out of being connected – whether it’s in a new extension, attic room or even the basement”.