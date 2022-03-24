New Falklands War podcast comes to BBC Sounds next week

A new podcast looking back on the Falklands War on its 40th anniversary will be available on BBC Sounds and local BBC radio stations from March 28th.

The five-part My Moment In History: The Falklands War is hosted by former Royal Marine and broadcaster JJ Chalmers and historian Professor Helen Parr and features personal stories of those involved in the 74-day conflict that began on 2 April 1982.

Each episode features interviews with people who tell their personal story, bringing the series to life – including a paratrooper who fought in one of the bloodiest encounters of the war. The series also hears from the next generation of young Falkland islanders, on why the conflict should never be forgotten.

Chalmers said: “I’ve always been interested in the Falklands War and telling some of the stories of those involved so that soldiers, their families, the civilians involved are not forgotten.

“These days it feels more important than ever to understand the sacrifices involved and that the impact of war is felt throughout families and runs through the generations.”

Chris Burns, Head of Audio and Digital for BBC England, commented: “This series is a very timely reminder of how conflict impacts on people. These are very personal stories, which in the light of current events have a special poignancy.”