New features and HDR movies coming to Sky Q

Sky Q users are getting new features and a new collection of HDR movies to enjoy.

An update rolling out over the next month will let users keep watching recordings and video on demand content even if their satellite signal is lost.

In addition, the update will flag HDR shows and movies and users can also ask for recommendations using voice search and see what’s on their favourited’ TV channels with the new personalised What’s On Now and Next row on the home page.

More than 40 movies in HDR are being added, including classics like the Back to the Future trilogy, Sky original The Secret Garden, Dolittle, Le Mans 66 and all 8 Harry Potter movies, from 9th December.

Plus Sky Go is also being updated with access to Sky’s red button channels and video shorts showing the latest trending sport news, interviews and action across Football, F1, Golf, Cricket and Boxing.

Fraser Stirling, Group Chief Product Officer, Sky, said: “We’re continuing to add new features to Sky Q and Sky Go, with updates almost every week, so your Sky TV experiences keep getting even better.

“You can watch more TV and movies in stunning HDR picture quality, get personal with voice search, enjoy more sporting action anywhere with Sky Go, and find more of what you love with our simple homepage, easy.”