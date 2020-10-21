New Fire TV update lets any Alexa-enabled device find and play content

A new update rolling out for Amazon’s Fire TV and Fire TV Edition televisions will let users play and find content using any Alexa-enabled device, allowing them to ditch the remote control.

The new hands-free pairing feature allows users to open apps, search content, navigate search results and jump to their watch list. Fire TV Edition owners can also switch inputs, control the volume level and turn the TV on and off.

More widely, the feature can be used to display weather updates, to-do lists and feeds from smart home cameras on the TV, removing the need to switch to a phone or tablet.

The update will start to be rolled out over the coming week.

