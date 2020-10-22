New French language SVOD service partners with Netgem for international roll-out

A new international streaming service featuring French language programming is set to arrive on mobile platforms and media players, starting with a US launch “in the coming months.”

France Channel will bring together French language films, documentaries and dramas and will be available on a number of platforms including Android, iOS, Roku, and via web browsers.

The service will also be available on set top boxes made by Netgem, which is one of France Channel’s key technology partners.

The firm is providing an end-to-end solution which offers users a multi-screen experience as well as “rich features for a fast, intuitive and immersive user experience.”

Mathias Hautefort, Netgem Group CEO: “​We are very pleased to take part in this ambitious project alongside France Channel and to help French programming reach more audiences and cross new borders.

“France Channel can count on our know-how in creating immersive user experiences and the strength of our multi-screen content platform, currently deployed to a number of telecom operator customers in France and the U.K.​ ”

Julien Verley, President and Founder of France Channels, added: “​The partnership with Netgem is strategic for the development of our international service.

“We are delighted to kick off this journey with a recognised technology player who shares with us the vision for this unprecedented project.

“We’re looking forward to becoming the go-to destination for all French and French culture enthusiasts in the US and beyond.”​