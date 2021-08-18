New Frontier Pass DLC is coming to Sid Meier’s Civilization VI iOS edition

Aspyr announced today that Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – New Frontier Pass, which brings six bonus official DLC packs plus two Persona Packs featuring a ton of new content, is coming to the game’s iOS edition on August 24.

In addition, a free update for all players going out on August 24 will introduce cross-platform cloud saves to the iOS version of the game for the first time, letting players who own the game on multiple platforms play compatible save files on-the-go between their favourite devices.

The pass features:

Six New DLC Packs , including the Maya & Gran Colombia Pack, Ethiopia Pack, Byzantium & Gaul Pack, Babylon Pack, Vietnam & Kublai Khan Pack, and the Portugal Pack. Eight New Civilizations & Nine New Leaders , including the Mayans, Vietnamese, and Byzantines, bringing the count of playable great leaders to over 50. Six New Game Modes introducing a variety of new ways to play, including recruitable heroes from history and myth, the ability to dial-up natural disasters in Apocalypse Mode, and secret societies that can enhance or undermine empires.

New personas for Teddy Roosevelt and Catherine De Medici, complete with new looks, gameplay bonuses and more when leading America and France.

To celebrate the launch, the base game and all in-app purchases are on sale for up to 50% off until August 31.