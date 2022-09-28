New Gotham Knights trailer showcases PC graphics and features

Warner Bros. Games and DC have revealed a new trailer for Gotham Knights, showing the upcoming open-world action RPG running on PC.

Due for an October 22nd release, the game features the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death.

The new video highlights different visual features that players can expect with the PC version of the game, including 4K resolution, ultra-high frame rate, ray-traced reflections as well as Nvidia DLSS 2, AMD FSR 2 and Intel® XeSuper Sampling (XeSS) for enhanced performance.

As well as PC, the game is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Pre-orders will receive the 233 Kustom Batcycle Skin at launch, based on the vehicle’s first appearance in DC’s Detective Comics #233.