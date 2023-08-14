New hi-tech Sky Sports studio to debut on Monday Night Football

Sky Sports fans tuning into tonight’s Monday Night Football (August 14th) will be the first to see the broadcaster’s new hi-tech studio packed with features designed to bring viewers “a more immersive viewing experience”.

State-of-the-art features include an LED floor which analysts and presenters can use to give audiences a better understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of players and teams, plus a super wide high-res screen and a virtual canopy roof.

Sky says the studio will be used for a range of sporting events, including its coverage of the US Open tennis championship which starts on August 28th.

Jonathan Licht, Sky Sports Managing Director, said: “Sky Sports has been at the forefront of broadcasting innovation since our inception over 30 years ago.

“The new studio unveiled today demonstrates our commitment to continuing to give sports fans the most entertaining viewing experience possible of the biggest and most-loved events in the sporting calendar.”

Ben Wickham, Sky Sports Director of Creative Output, added: “We wanted to create a modular space that brings the latest technology to our customer, allows us to showcase the joy of sport, and capture the huge advances in technology that are happening rapidly.

“As well as sport, it takes inspiration from cinema and entertainment, with the tech involved allowing us to be brave and add an entire new dimension to our output. The options are endless for future content presented from this studio.”