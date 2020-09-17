New Hogwarts game coming to consoles next year

Warner Bros. Games has announced Hogwarts Legacy, an open-world, single-player, action role-playing videogame (RPG) set in the 1800s wizarding world.

Developed by Avalanche and published by Warner Bros. Games under the Portkey Games label, Hogwarts Legacy will debut in 2021 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One consoles, and PC.

Players will experience life at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry like never before, as they live the unwritten and embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world.

As the climactic story begins, players grow their magical abilities by mastering spells, brewing potions and taming fantastic beasts.

Along the way, they will uncover an expansive world filled with perilous dangers tied to the wizarding world’s long forgotten past and an unusual ability that only they possess.

The open-world journey takes players beyond Hogwarts to new and familiar wizarding world locations including the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade Village.



“Hogwarts Legacy gives players control over their own experience with RPG gameplay unlike anything else in the Wizarding World, which will continue to build fan appeal in the Portkey Games label,” said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Games.

“Avalanche has brought to life this rich and deep world, full of action-packed magic, as well as a detailed, mysterious story to engage fans and gamers alike.”



“It’s such an honour to work on such an amazing franchise and the team is dedicated to delivering an authentic Wizarding World experience that both Harry Potter and RPG fans will enjoy,” said John Blackburn, Studio General Manager, Avalanche.

“Hogwarts Legacy is so special because it allows players to immerse themselves in a new narrative that is filled with complex characters, and, of course, magic.”