New House of the Dragon content is coming to Game of Thrones: Conquest 

Mobile title Game of Thrones: Conquest is getting a slate of new content ahead of the premiere of House of the Dragon Season 2 on June 16th.

Developed by Warner Bros. Games Boston and first released in 2017 for iOS and Android, the multiplayer strategy game allows players to enter the battle for the Seven Kingdoms and vie for more than 130 iconic Seats of Power spanning from King’s Landing to Winterfell.

To control these locations, as well as the military and economic benefits they provide, players must form allegiances, train troops, craft powerful gear, and deploy their armies and dragons to attack rival keeps or defend their own from enemy strikes.

Starting now, players can experience:

Narrative Mini-arcs: Prepare for House of the Dragon Season 2 by journeying through iconic moments from Season 1 with in-game narrative arcs and progression events every other week. Players can reap major rewards to boost their city, armies, Heroes and dragons.

New House of the Dragon Season 1 Heroes: Powerful Heroes including Queen Alicent Hightower and Otto Hightower will debut in-game to aid players on their Small Council and on the battlefield.

140+ New Cosmetic Options: Rolling out through the coming weeks, lords and ladies can customize their dragon with new cosmetics derived from the beasts in House of the Dragon, including horn styles, skin colors, eye colors and scale patterns. Players can also earn new limited-time Dragon Egg, Dragon Rider and Whelp Pawns, and further customize their House with new Banner sigils, backgrounds and colors.

Updated Visuals and Foes: Fearsome enemies, like the Crabfeeder, await on the battlefield. And coming soon, reminiscent of Rhaenyra’s Black Council room at Dragonstone, the game’s World Map will be updated to a candlelit Painted Table image of Westeros.

Following the House of the Dragon Season 2 premiere, the game will also offer new episodic content and in-game events every week until the season finale. Upcoming content includes:

Eight New Narrative Episodes: Play as you watch Season 2 and relive recent “House of the Dragon” episodes in Game of Thrones: Conquest to enhance your viewing experience.

New House of the Dragon Season 2 Heroes: New Heroes plus two fierce dragons, Syrax and Caraxes, will join the fray. Players will be able to choose from over 90 of the greatest Heroes of Westeros, ranging from the Targaryen civil war to the age of Daenerys, to build the Small Council of their dreams.

House of the Dragon-themed Easter Eggs: Special surprises await players in their keeps and combat map. Keep a special eye out for The Pink Dread, as the most fearsome piglet in Westeros makes an imposing appearance inside the Dragon Pit.

Revamped New Player Experience: New lords and ladies entering Game of Thrones: Conquest for the first time can enjoy an updated new player experience featuring House of the Dragon characters and content.