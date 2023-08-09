New images released for Apple TV+ comedy Still Up

Antonia Thomas as Lisa in Still Up – Image: Apple

Two ‘first-look’ images have been released for the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy Still Up which debuts globally on September 22nd when its first three episodes will be available to stream, followed by new episodes weekly until October 27th.

The images show leads Antonia Thomas and Craig Roberts who are joined in the series by Blake Harrison, Lois Chimimba, Luke Fetherston and Rich Fulcher.

Still Up is described as “an almost romantic comedy” which is set in the after-hours world of insomniacs Danny (Roberts) and Lisa (Thomas) who have no secrets except their feelings for each other.