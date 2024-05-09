New immersive FIM Speedway GP app launches for iPhone and iPad

iPhone and iPad users can now download a new “immersive” FIM Speedway GP app giving them customisable camera streams, an exclusive ‘pit reporter’ feed and on-demand video content.

The new ‘FIM SGP-VERSE’ app hails from Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports Europe, the contest’s global promoter, and is available for free download in the Apple store.

As well as allowing fans to following the on-track action, the app will give fans the chance to meet and interact with the biggest speedway stars via the app.

Its release coincides with one of the biggest SGP events on the calendar, the Orlen FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Warsaw, which takes place at the famous PGE Narodowy stadium on 11 May.

Jean-Baptiste Ley, Motorsport Series Leader at WBD Sports Europe, said: “The passionate following speedway attracts has been cultivated for more than a century and its worldwide fanbase expect exhilarating experiences as standard when it comes to engaging with the sport.

“We’re pleased to take this next step with our partners Infinite Reality to launch something completely new and unique to deliver a whole new way to interact with the FIM Speedway GP series wherever fans are in the world, and we know that new and old fans alike will love the opportunity.”

Infinite Reality’s François Ribeiro added: “As we unveil the new FIM SGP-VERSE app and experience, we at Infinite Reality are thrilled to showcase this groundbreaking new chapter in fan engagement.

“This platform is not just about viewing; it is about immersive interaction that places fans at the epicentre of the exciting action of speedway racing. Our continued collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe is built on a shared vision for innovation and long-term commitment to revolutionizing how fans connect with the sport.

“Together, we are setting a new standard for what a digital fan experience can be, ensuring that no matter where in the world our fans are, they can feel the rush of the race and the community of the sport like never before.”